TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, May 27

Tour Historic Fly Creek Trolley Station

HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “The History and a Tour of the Fly Creek Trolley Station” with Les Sittler. Presented by the Fly Creek Area Historical Society. Refreshments and monthly meeting to follow. Donations appreciated. Fly Creek Trolley Station, 187 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1011979391393569&set=a.307104545214394

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

ADULT EDUCATION—10 a.m. “Cat Ballou: How a ‘Minor Western Spoof’ Became an Academy Award Winner.” Presented by John Chamard. Fees may apply; registration required. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1258945289707476&set=a.418484840420196

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free group open to all aged 18+, drop-ins welcome. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held fourth Wednesday of each month. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Church Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525.

STORY TIME—10:15 a.m. “Panda Bears.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1434445052056618&set=a.557428283091637

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1359812182839813&set=pcb.1359817342839297

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of egg salad cold plate, potato salad, three-bean salad and ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

SLOW LIVING—Noon. “Slow Living Discussion and Tea Tasting.” Presented by the Village Library of Cooperstown at The Local Bird, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1434445052056618&set=a.557428283091637

SYMPOSIUM—1 p.m. “37th Annual Cooperstown Symposium on Baseball and American Culture.” Featuring 60 academic paper submissions. Continues through 5/29. Fees apply; registration required. Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. clent@baseballhall.org or https://baseballhall.org/news/museum-to-host-37th-annual-cooperstown-symposium-on-baseball-and-american-culture-may-27-29-2026

SUPPORT—1:30 p.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Free group to connect caregivers with others, identify local resources and make strategies for self-care. Registration requested. Robinson Terrace, 28652 State Highway 23, Stamford. (607) 432-5525.

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

CROCHET CIRCLE—2:30 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1258945289707476&set=a.418484840420196

LIBRARY—2:30-4:30 p.m. “St. Tim’s Library Corner.” Held each Wednesday. Presented by Worcester-Schenevus Library at St. Timothy’s Church, 1776 County Road 34, Westford. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1286193756982629&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

CRAFT CLASS—6 p.m. “Polygon Popsicle Sculpture.” Registration required. Suggested donation applies. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

TALKING OPERA—7 p.m. “Views from the Podium: Festival Music Director and Conductor Joseph Colaneri on Madame Butterfly.” Free and open to the public. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

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