HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Murder At The Speakeasy’ Online Murder Mystery 01-22-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

‘Murder At The Speakeasy’

Online Murder Mystery

14-19eventspageWHODUNIT – 7 p.m. Enjoy livestream of interactive theater production ‘Murder At The Speakeasy’ by Frank Marquette about a man opening a speakeasy for his girlfriend to sing at, her rivalry with another singer, and a murder when the police turn up. Audience is invited to collect clues and guess the identity of the murderer for a chance to win a $50 gift card. Cost, $20/household. Presented by Murder Cafe. Visit www.murdercafe.net to register.

