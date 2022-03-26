HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Music & Art Center Annual Dinner 03-27-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MARCH 27

ANNUAL GATHERING – 3 -6 p.m. Members and non-members of the West Kortright Center are invited for meeting and gathering to laugh, enjoy a pasta dinner, meet the new executive director Saira McLaren, say goodbye to outgoing director Patrick Barnes, and discuss the past/present/future of the arts center. Registration required. Cost, $30/non-member. Hosted at The Andes Hotel, 110 Main St., Andes. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

SHOOTING SPORTS – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop at the sports club to practice shooting with trap, skeet, or 5 stand sporting clays. Open to the public. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/