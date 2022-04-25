HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Noon Networking with the Landmark Inn 04-26-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 26

NETWORKING AT NOON – Noon – 2 p.m. Come out to meet business community members. Free to chamber members. Non-business or organization representatives, admission is $15/person. Bring a business card to be entered to win a Landmark Inn Gift Bag. Registration required. Landmark Inn, 64 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/chamber-events/#!event/2022/4/19/networking-at-noon

JOB FAIR – 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. All are invited for in-person job fair featuring employers from all over the county. Masks recommended. ONC Boces gym, 1914 Co. Rd. 35, Milford. 607-432-4500 ext. 2 or visit otsegocc.com

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com

JAZZ PERFORMANCE – 8 p.m. Celebrate Jazz month with performances by local musicians. This week features a performance by the Ambrose-Jagels Duo. Free, open to the public. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/jazz-in-april.html