HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

Cooperstown Community Meet & Greet

MONTHLY MEET & GREET—5:30 p.m. Welcome Home Cooperstown Community Meet and Greet. Welcome new residents to the area and help them make connections with established residents and institutions. Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.cooperstownny.org/welcome-home-cooperstown/

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment and water, and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to Clark Tower, Cooperstown. Contact hike leader Jenny Grime at (607) 434-4766 or visit https://susqadk.org/

PRESCHOOL TUESDAY – 10 a.m. Structured learning environment for children aged 3-4, featuring engaging games, songs, dances, and craft activities, with emphasis placed on developing the imagination and appreciation for life in a rural village. Included with museum admission. Held each week through 10/24. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

KIDS’ ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for this quiet time to work on your art with likeminded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

SPEAKER SERIES – 6:30-7:30 p.m. “Dangerous Victorian House Tour.” John Aborn, outreach manager at Hyde Hall, presents a virtual tour of the dangers of a Victorian home. Would you survive? Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or visit https://www.facebook.com/springfieldcenterlibrary/