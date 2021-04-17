HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Oneonta Community Concert Band Returns 04-18-21

By: Larissa Ryan  04/17/2021  5:00 pm
 04/17/2021
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 18

COMMUNITY CONCERT – 3 p.m. Oneonta Community Band presents live streamed performance of works looking back on the pandemic year. Includes spirituals, ‘Sea Songs’, Amazing Grace, and the performers favorite Souza Marches. Performance is free, open to public. Performed from the stage of The Foothills Performing Arts Center. 607-432-7085 or visit the facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/169533834979

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. ‘What Will We Eat in a Climate-Changing World?” presented by David C. Brower, PhD,Dean and Professor at the School of Business & Hospitality Management, SUNY Delhi with members the School’s award winning Culinary Arts program. Free, registration required. Visit libraries.4cls.org/cooperstown/2020/10/13/fovl-sunday-speaker-series-for-2020-2021/

