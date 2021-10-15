HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Oneonta Harvest Party 10-16-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16

HARVEST PARTY – Noon – 6 p.m. Join Destination Oneonta for free celebration of all things autumn. Includes themed activities, treats, games, and vendors of all sorts. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

DAFFODILS – 9 a.m. – Noon. Visit with the Oneonta Federated Garden Club and receive a packet of 25 daffodil bulbs to plant and help beautify the city. They will be giving away up to 5000 bulbs. Oneonta Farmers’ Market, 51-55 Market St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/OneontaFarmersMarket/

OPEN HOUSE – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Library celebrate The Great Give Back with an open house, ice-cream from Huff Ice Cream and Yogurt of Sidney, and the chance for the kids to make Monster bookmarks with Origami (help will be on available). Come out and explore the Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial St., Gilbertsville. 607-783-2832 or visit gilbertsvillefreelibrary.org

POETRY FEST – 10 a.m. Enjoy poetry workshops with local poets Stephanie Burt and Dora Malech. Free, registration required. The Roseboro Hotel, 210 Main St., Sharon Springs. Visit klinkharthall.org/poetry-festival-2021/

EARLY TECHNOLOGY – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn about the arts our ancestors used to survive. Learn to flint knap, make fire (without matches), cordage, archery, and much more. There will be displays of tools, projectile points, and local archaeological finds from the museums own archaeology department. Found something yourself? Bring it in and the staff will try to identify it for you. Included with museum admission. Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Rd., Howes Cave. 518-296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

VIRTUAL TOUR – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Get the family together to explore the exhibit ‘Believe in Yourself: What We Learned From Arthur.’ See original illustrations spanning the career of Marc Brown, the creator of the Arthur Adventure Book series which became the popular television show ‘Arthur.’ See his pencil drawings, learn about the storyboarding process, and see clips from an interview. Free, registration required. Suggested donation, $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

GREAT GIVE BACK – Noon. At the Destination Oneonta Harvest Party, visit the HML table for the Halloween Costume Swap – bring one (gently used) take one, or donate one to the library. There will also be bookmark decorating to give to the residents of the Chestnut Park Nursing Home. Presented by The Huntington Memorial Library. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

TURKEY DINNER – 4 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a delicious turkey dinner will all the fixings from mashed potato to your choice of pie (apple, pumpkin, or mince). Pre-Order by 10/9 required, takeout only. Cost, $12/dinner. Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-1451.

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Take guided lantern tour through 200 year old mansion full of spooky stories and restless souls. Cost, $20/adult. Extended walking and stair climbing is part of the tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org