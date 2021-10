HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

ANNUAL DINNER – 5:30 p.m. Fundraising dinner with the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Celebrate their accomplishments and raise money for the future. Cost, $55/non-member. Hosted at Toscana Northern Italian Grill, 76 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org/event/gohs-annual-dinner/