HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Oneonta Housing Commission Discussion 01-05-2022

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5

HOUSING – 7 p.m. Learn about the assistance available through the New York State Homeowners Assistance Fund, from housing counseling to legal and negotiating assistance. Learn about the program during the City of Oneonta Housing Commission meeting in the Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

COVID-19 TESTING – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Get tested and protect your friends and relatives. Appointments appreciated. Walk-ins accepted. American Legion, 86 W. Main St., Milford. Visit appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting to sign up.