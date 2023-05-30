HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-31-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

SENIOR PAINTING—10-11:30 a.m. Seniors aged 55+ are invited to learn to paint with oils with library curator Judith Jaquith, an accomplished artist who has exhibited several times. Free, space limited, registration required. Materials provided. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

WARD MEETING—6 p.m. Residents of the First Ward of the City of Oneonta are invited to a meeting hosted by Common Council Member Luke Murphy. Held in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta. lmurphy@oneonta.ny.us

VOICES OF THE GAME—2-3 p.m. Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with former big leaguer Mike Lum, one of only six players in history to pinch-hit for Hank Aaron. Lum will discuss his career and take questions from the audience. Lum was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and adopted by Chinese parents. He played 15 seasons in the big leagues, holding the record for many years (since surpassed) for most games played by a native of Hawaii. Presented online by the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-game-mike-lum

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com