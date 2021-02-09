HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Presentation On Racism & Law Enforcement 02-10-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

COOPERSTOWN REFLECTS – 7 p.m. Library Anti-Racism series continues with presentation ‘Cooperstown Reflects on Racism and Law Enforcement.’ Will include moderated panel discussion featuring Frank Cavalieri, Cooperstown Police Chief; Richard Devlin, Otsego County Sheriff; Ellen Tillapaugh, Mayor, Village of Cooperstown; more. Free, registration required. Presented by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/friends-of-the-village-library-23034666815

COVID-19 TESTING – 8 a.m. Free rapid testing for people with no symptoms of Covid-19. Appointments required. Bassett Prime Care, 1 Atwell Dr., Cooperstown. 607-547-7973 or visit www.bassett.org/covid-19

ONLINE BINGO – 2 p.m. Enjoy a fun evening with up to 30 players in free Bingo game. The prize is bragging rights. Registration required. Presented by the Harris Memorial Library, Otego. 607-988-6661 or visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Highlights of American Folk Art’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

VIRTUAL UNO – 5 p.m. Have a fun game of Uno online with Dragon Dates and Teen Scene. Presented by the Family Resource Network. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FRNTeenScene/

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Japan. Cost, $20/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining