HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Rummage Sale At First UMC 09-16-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

RUMMAGE & BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-4102 or visit www.firstumc-oneonta.org

AUTHOR SERIES – 2 p.m. Join talk with author Dan Taylor whose colorful new book ‘Lights, Camera, Fastball: How the Hollywood Stars Changed Baseball’ discusses how Hollywood stars changed baseball. Free, registration for Zoom required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-ralph-wimbish?date=0

WRITERS SALON – 7:30 p.m. CANO presents Drama salon titled ‘Applause’ featuring original works and oral presentations. Open mic is cancelled to fit as many performers as possible. Presented through Zoom by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon