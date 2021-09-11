HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Sculpture Exhibit at the Art Garage 09-12-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

ART EXHIBIT – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by or make an appointment to view works in exhibits ‘Tom Nussbaum: Art & Objects, 1962-2021’ fun for all ages, includes a pop up show, & ‘The East Orange NJ BLM Project’ a film and art show by 5 of the muralists. Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

FRANKLIN MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find delicious local produce from the Franklin area, everything from bread to beef to plant seedlings and more. Also, enjoy music in the market from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. featuring local folk/bluegrass group ‘Hyzer Hillbillies’ performing covers and originals on banjo and guitar. Franklin Farmers Market, lawn in front of Chapel Hall, 15 Institute St., Franklin. Visit franklinlocal.org