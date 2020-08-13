HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Small Town Big Band On Main 08-14-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

MUSIC ON MAIN – 6 – 8 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance by the Small Town Big Band, featuring 14 socially distanced musicians including music educators & a talented vocalist. Repertoire includes songs from the ‘30s to present day. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.

MUSIC ON MAIN – Noon – 1:30 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance by performer Will Walker. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.