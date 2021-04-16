HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Story Time With Beloved Children’s Book Author 04-17-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 17

STORY TIME – 10:30 a.m. Join beloved childrens book author Jan Brett for reading of her latest book ‘Cozy,’ a New York Times Best Seller. She will present a behind the scenes of the making of the book and answer fan questions. Cost, $10/non-member. Presented online by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join supportive group to share your writing, get constructive criticism & encouragement, participate in writing exercises. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life, from cooking to resumes and more. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

LIVE PERFORMANCE – 5 p.m. – ? Oneonta’s own Tommy Joy performs music from the great American Song Book. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union Street, Sidney.