By: Larissa Ryan  04/16/2021  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Story Time With Beloved Children’s Book Author 04-17-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Story Time With Beloved Children’s Book Author 04-17-21

 04/16/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Story Time With Beloved

Children’s Book Author

14-19eventspage

STORY TIME – 10:30 a.m. Join beloved childrens book author Jan Brett for reading of her latest book ‘Cozy,’ a New York Times Best Seller. She will present a behind the scenes of the making of the book and answer fan questions. Cost, $10/non-member. Presented online by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join supportive group to share your writing, get constructive criticism & encouragement, participate in writing exercises. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life, from cooking to resumes and more. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

LIVE PERFORMANCE – 5 p.m. – ? Oneonta’s own Tommy Joy performs music from the great American Song Book. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union Street, Sidney.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS
CLICK TO LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *