HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘The Villains Moustache’ Premiers 05-14-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 13

PUPPET THEATER – 6:30 p.m. Get out to enjoy an old-time melodrama performed with puppets ‘The Villain’s Moustache.’ Set in the heyday of hobos, railroads, heroines in distress, and moustache twirling villains. Audience participation, from booing the villain to giving advice to the heroes, is encouraged. Tickets required. Presented by the Catskill Puppet Theater. Showing at Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

BOOK SALE – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 24th annual book sale to support Kinney Memorial Library. Find your next good read. Cost for hardcovers $1, pocket-paperbacks $0.25. Masks/social distancing required. Hartwick Community Center, 450 Co. Rd. 11, Hartwick. 607-293-6600 visit www.facebook.com/Kinney-Memorial-Library-826941007399746/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org