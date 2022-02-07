HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour ‘Elegant New York’ Online 02-08-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 – 3 p.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘Elegant New York – Historical Garments made in NY’ with Cassidy Percoco, Collections Manager of Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

WRITING GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Bring your notebooks, pens/pencils and be ready to share your writing in a supportive writing group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com