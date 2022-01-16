HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tree Identification Walk With OCCA 01-17-2022

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 17

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

WINTER WALK – 10 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy the beauty of winter on this tree ID walk while you stretch your legs, get some fresh air. Dress appropriately for weather on this , bring your own water. Free, registration required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association at Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/winter-walk/

COVID-19 TESTING – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Get tested and protect your friends and relatives. Appointments appreciated. Walk-ins accepted. American Legion, 86 W. Main St., Milford. Visit appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting to sign up.

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays. with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

HISTORY PRESENTATION – 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Presentation ‘Past Journals from Here and There’ uses journals from the Edmeston community and others who are more well known to discuss why historians value all journals. Free. Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. Contact edmestonmuseum@gmail.com for info.