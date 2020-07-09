HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Trivia Game On Birds Anthropology, And More 07-10-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 10

SCIENCE TRIVIA – 7 – 9 p.m. Test your knowledge of birds, anthropology, more with your friends or play solo with the A. J. Read Science Discovery Center. Registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/ for info.

VIRTUAL THEATER – Enjoy past productions recorded live from the Glimmerglobe theater. Showing ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ performed 2017. The Fenimore Art Museum. www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/

OUTDOORS CHALLENGE – 2 p.m. Teens meet to participate in LEAF’s Great Otsego Outdoors Challenge, the summer hiking challenge featuring an Otsego County trail each week. Total of 8 hikes with 4 bonus hikes. Meet at Club Odyssey, 80 Water St., Oneonta. 607-353-7143 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/