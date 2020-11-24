HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Vaccinations For The Pets 11-25-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

MOBILE COACH – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Stop by at mobile cancer screening coach for free mammograms, more for women over 40 with no insurance or underinsured. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.bassett.org/services/cancer-care/cancer-screenings/mobile-cancer-screening-coach