HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Virtual Exhibit Tour with the Fenimore Art Museum 01-18-2022

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 – 3 p.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘Cooper, Cole, and the Hudson River School’ with assistant curator Ann Cannon discussing the friendship of Cooper, Cole, and how their works inspired the Hudson River School and a love for the sublime American landscape. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BOOK DISCUSSION – 6 p.m. Join the book club to discuss ‘Where the Crawdad Sings’ by Delia Owens. Coffee/Tea and snacks will be available. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/