Happy Service Anniversary!

Photo by Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum recently recognized staff members who are celebrating milestone service anniversaries this year. Pictured from left are: Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark, Coordinator of Rights and Reproductions John Horne, Library Associate Dan Bennett, Manager of Exhibits and Special Projects Mike Fink, Manager of Digital and Outreach Learning Bruce Markusen, Director of Museum Education Stephanie Hazzard, Director of Communications Craig Muder, Fulfillment and Shipping Associate Tina Zayat and Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch.

