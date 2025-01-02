Service Milestones Celebrated
COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum held its annual staff recognition event on December 10, where folks celebrating milestone anniversaries were honored. Pictured above, front row from left, are: Cassidy Lent, library director, 10 years’ service; Michelle Wickwire, payroll and finance associate, 30 years’ service; Sue Mackay, director of collections, 30 years’ service; Mary Quinn, director of exhibits and designs, 25 years’ service; Janet Brigham, retail buyer, 30 years’ service; and Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark. In the second row, from left, are: Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch; John Bobnick, network administrator, 30 years’ service; Bill Francis, senior research and writing specialist, 25 years’ service; Ken Meifert, vice president of sponsorship and development, 30 years’ service; and Jason Schiellack, director of membership and annual giving, 20 years’ service.