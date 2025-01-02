Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo by Hailey Marx/National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

Service Milestones Celebrated

COOPERSTOWN—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum held its annual staff recognition event on December 10, where folks celebrating milestone anniversaries were honored. Pictured above, front row from left, are: Cassidy Lent, library director, 10 years’ service; Michelle Wickwire, payroll and finance associate, 30 years’ service; Sue Mackay, director of collections, 30 years’ service; Mary Quinn, director of exhibits and designs, 25 years’ service; Janet Brigham, retail buyer, 30 years’ service; and Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark. In the second row, from left, are: Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch; John Bobnick, network administrator, 30 years’ service; Bill Francis, senior research and writing specialist, 25 years’ service; Ken Meifert, vice president of sponsorship and development, 30 years’ service; and Jason Schiellack, director of membership and annual giving, 20 years’ service.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

In Memoriam: Edward William Stack

In Memoriam Edward William Stack1935-2023 PORT WASHINGTON—Edward William Stack, 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and humanitarian, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 in Port Washington, New York with his family by his side. Ed was born in Rockville Center, New York on February 1, 1935 to Edward Henry Stack and Helen (Leitner) Stack. Raised in Sea Cliff, New York, Ed graduated from North Shore High School in 1952 and obtained his BBA from Pace University in 1956. In 1967, Ed married Christina Hunt of Dahlgren, Virginia, and they settled in Glen Head, New York where they raised their…

Clark Foundation Grants Support for Continued HAB Testing by BFS

Biological Field Station Research Support Specialist Holly Waterfield conducts harmful algal bloom testing on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown. (Photo provided) Clark Foundation Grants Support forContinued HAB Testing by BFS ONEONTA Generous new grants from The Clark Foundation will allow researchers at SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station in Cooperstown to continue to monitor and study the presence of harmful algal blooms on Otsego Lake, just in time for the summer season. Earlier this spring, The Clark Foundation Board of Directors approved a grant with two components to the State University at Oneonta Foundation: a grant of $100,000.00 payable over two years…

Editorial: Coming Together—United in Celebration

Congratulations to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, just 15 years short of its 100th Induction, from “The Freeman’s Journal,” which has been around for all those ceremonies. Please be safe, friendly, thoughtful and polite, everyone, as you navigate through the widely diverse crowd of visitors, all of whom are entirely focused on celebrating the achievements of the four inductees.…