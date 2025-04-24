Hartwick Officials Discuss Water and Fire Dep’t Issues

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

HARTWICK

Town of Hartwick officials held a Work Session Meeting on Monday, April 21 in which approval was given to contract with Delaware Engineering, to address necessary improvements to the town’s water reservoir building.

On Monday, April 14, an emergency water meeting was called by Interim Town Supervisor Connie Haney after Councilmember Bryan LoRusso reached out to the New York State Department of Health following reports from a resident who had questioned the health and safety of the town’s water system.

In that meeting, Haney and Councilmember Chris Briggs, who is the town’s water supply administrator, assured residents that the municipality’s drinking water is safe for consumption. However, a mold issue in the water reservoir building has been observed and noted by the Department of Health as a deficiency that must be rectified, Haney said. The town has 120 days to act upon the DoH deficiency report. Officials also confirmed on April 14 that the Environmental Protection Agency as well as the state DoH are monitoring the town’s progress and that both departments are willing to provide assistance.

On April 21, Town Board members voted to approve expenditures up to $32,500.00 for a design from Delaware Engineering that will address ventilation, mold issues and other structural concerns in the water reservoir building. In addition to the design, the town will also contract with Delaware Engineering to bid out, award and manage the project.

“None of us are experts in this,” Haney said. “We need experts.”

LoRusso concurred, saying “It’s in the best interest of the town to hand this over, soup to nuts, to Delaware.”

Haney, LoRusso and Councilmembers Bruce Markusen and Tom Murphy voted in favor of the decision. Briggs abstained, as he has been authorized to execute the project on behalf of the town.

The design by Delaware Engineering must be approved by the DoH before being put out to bid, officials said. Funds remaining from a grant received in 2018 for upgrades to the town’s water system will be used.

Prior to arriving at the decision to contract with Delaware Engineering, town officials discussed fire contracts with Brad Pinsky of the Pinsky Law Group. Pinsky represents numerous villages and towns as special counsel for their fire and EMS services. He has been helping the Town of Hartwick navigate dissolution of the Hartwick Fire District, formation of the Hartwick Fire Protection District, and the continuation of municipal services through contracts entered into by the town and the two fire departments.

During the discussion, Pinsky advised the town to move forward with one-year contracts for each fire department, which he agreed to draft and will submit to the town before week’s end. Among Pinsky’s recommendations are:

The town’s ambulance/rescue squad to remain under the auspices of Fire Company #1, as has been the case since 1969.

The town to maintain ownership of the fire department vehicles and fire halls, which would be leased to the fire companies, at least for year one, allowing the town to continue using the reserve funds.

Insurance to be purchased by the town for both fire companies.

Councilmember Briggs expressed concern about the process in general thus far.

“There is a lot of ambiguity,” he said. “I don’t think any one person has a complete understanding of what we are doing.”

Councilmember LoRusso did not disagree, but pointed out, “We can’t get to the next step without a contract.”

Town and fire department officials will review Pinsky’s drafts later this week and convene again next Monday, April 28 to discuss, and hopefully finalize, the documents.