In Memoriam

Patricia A. Youngs

1946-2026

“Way over yonder

Is a place that I know

Where I can find shelter

From a hunger and cold

And the sweet tastin’ good life

Is so easily found

A way over yonder, that’s where I’m bound”

–Carole King

BOUCKVILLE—Patricia A. “Pat” Youngs, 79, of Bouckville and Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Norwich Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Norwich after a long illness, in the company of those who loved her most.

Born on December 17, 1946 in Oneida, Pat was the daughter of the late Alexander J. and Sarah L. (Westcott) Dorgan and graduated from Morrisville-Eaton High School. On December 22, 1962, she married David R. Youngs Sr. in the Town of Eaton. Together they shared 44 years of marriage until his passing on June 10, 2006.

Pat was employed by Alcott’s Garden Center in Waterville for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the West Eaton Baptist Church and took great pride in her Irish heritage. St. Patrick’s Day was always one of her favorite celebrations, and she enjoyed sharing her love of family traditions and heritage with those around her.

Pat was never one to remain idle. She developed many interests in her lifetime, and pursued them all with enthusiasm. Her love of carnival glass led to hours of research and years of buying and selling antiques and collectibles, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She taught herself to refinish furniture and, at Alcott’s, learned the art of flower arranging, going on to have a steady freelance business and designing the wedding flowers for her son and daughter. When her children were young, Pat worked tirelessly to supplement the family income, making and selling intricate beaded Christmas ornaments, and as an Avon and Tupperware representative. She even tried her hand at reporting and her work was published in a local newspaper.

Always a kind, thoughtful individual, Pat taught her children the importance of being polite, honest, respectful and hard-working, just as she herself was. At the same time, she had little tolerance for nonsense. She didn’t believe in “pity parties,” and was fond of such sage advice as “be careful what you wish for,” “it’s not all about you,” “don’t put anything in writing,” and “it’s your life, do what makes you happy and don’t worry about what anyone else thinks.”

Pat loved Maine, and her life and friends in Lakeland, Florida. She loved, and was loved by, her friends here in New York. She loved picnics and gatherings on Leland Pond. She loved her camp on Lebanon Reservoir, in which she found solitude following the death of her husband. And she loved her family, who joined her there for countless barbecues, boat rides, golf-cart excursions and long talks on the deck.

She was a collector of seashells, enjoyed music—especially Elvis, Bob Seger and Creedence Clearwater Revival, among others—and loved watching her favorite movies again and again. She loved horses, and planting and tending beautiful flower gardens. She loved antiquing, and finding just the right gift for birthdays and Christmas. She loved sitting around a campfire until the wee hours of the morning. Her lasagna recipe was, and still is, the best. She was fiercely independent and remained that way until her passing.

Pat is survived by her children, David R. (Michele) Youngs Jr. of Earlville, Darla M. Youngs of Hartwick, Denise Bono (Tim Stone) of Georgetown, and Edward Leonard (Stan LaTray) of Roanoke, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Ellamarie Dorgan of Morrisville; her grandchildren, Adrienne (Mark) Hamilla of Stony Point, Wyatt Youngs of East Syracuse, Morrison Youngs of Oneonta, John Darcy Youngs of Hartwick, Samantha Bono of West Leyden, Michael Bono Jr. of Georgetown, and Annaliese Bono of Bouckville; Abbey (Lauren) Brown, of Mexico, New York; great-grandchildren Caleb and John Hamilla, Tucker, Ainsley, and Kaden Weaver; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by a son, Douglas Youngs, and her brothers, George Mallard and James Dorgan.

Private graveside services will be held at West Eaton Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A memorial gathering is planned at a date to be named later.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar Street, Morrisville, NY 13408. To send a condolence online, please visit www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com

In remembrance of Pat, please celebrate her life with a drink in hand while listening to Carole King’s “Way Over Yonder,” and know that she is smiling down—and has left worry behind.