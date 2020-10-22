He Fired Them; Fire Him

LETTER from KENNETH J. KAVANAGH

To the Editor:

The list never ends.

General John Kelly (former Chief of Staff), General Jim Mattis (former Secretary of Defense), Rex Tillerson (former Secretary of State), Richard Spencer (former Secretary of the Navy), John Bolton

(former National Security Adviser) and on and one.

The common denominator through them all is “former.” They were ALL wrong and summarily in time dismissed. In each and every case, Trump was always right. After all, when is he ever wrong?

His selections of incredibly able people to his cabinet, followed by his summary firings, underscore the futility with which he has governed this country for the last four years. Sadly there is no room

whatsoever for disagreement even to the extent of a difference of opinion. It is the king’s way or else.

But, in point of fact, the emperor definitely has no clothes, nor the common sense to engage the expertise of advisers who know far more than he ever will. He chose them and dismissed them.

Now it’s our turn to dismiss him. Vote!!

KENNETH J. KAVANAGH

Cooperstown