Letter from Jason E. Hewlett

Don’t Trust the Polygraph

If you or a loved one are thinking about proving your innocence (or proving that someone else is guilty) by taking a polygraph “lie detector” test, please reconsider. Dr. Michael Lawrence Langan, MD and other doctors who have done extensive research on polygraph tests have known for years that they are unreliable when it comes to proving guilt or innocence. Just google the words “The Art of Deception: Polygraph Lie Detection Michael Lawrence Langan” to read his article about the dangers of polygraph tests so that you can at least be fully aware of what you’re getting into if you still want to take such a test.

You’d be relieved that you did your homework first before entrusting your reputation to a polygraph administrator who, according to Dr. Langan, doesn’t know any more than the average person what polygraph tests really are and what they really do to people.

There’s a very good reason why polygraph tests are inadmissible in federal courts but, unfortunately, at this time, they are still admissible in certain state and local courts. And TV talk show hosts—like Steve Wilkos, Maury, and even Dr. Phil—would think twice about continuing their use of polygraph tests on their shows if they took the time to read Dr. Langan’s article.

Jason E. Hewlett

Oneonta