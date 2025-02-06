More than 250 one-of-a-kind bowls will be available at CANO’s Chili Bowl Cook-Off on Super Bowl Sunday, February 9. (Photo provided)

CANO’s Chili Bowl Fundraiser Celebrates 20 Years

ONEONTA—One of Oneonta’s most popular events returns on Super Bowl Sunday this year, celebrating the big 2-0. Community Arts Network of Oneonta will hold its 20th Annual Chili Bowl Cook-Off & Fundraiser on Sunday, February 9 from noon to 3 p.m.

Friends, families and neighbors are invited to the Wilber Mansion for music, chili, quilts, handmade bowls, craft beer and more. CANO members enter at 11:30 a.m., officials said, and receive their first pick of handmade bowls and chili. Twenty chilies created by local chefs will be available for tasting.

According to a media release, more than 250 one-of-a-kind handmade and hand-painted bowls have been created for this year’s event. Potter Tim Gargash crafted over 100 bowls that artists and community members glazed or hand painted. Artist Joanne Lentner hand painted over 70 bowls, and CANO Art Studio Manager Diana Cozzens hosted several bowl-painting parties for locals of all ages and skill levels to paint bowls that will be available for purchase.

Many returning restaurants and chefs will compete for People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice Awards, with awards by Flo Loomis and Joanne Lentner. Newcomers this year include Alex’s World Picnic, Baked & Brewed, and Ty’s Taco-ria. Azul and Social Eats will provide vegan chilies and there will be plenty of omnivorous options. Craft beer from award-winning brewery Wayward Lane Brewing will be available for purchase, along with wine, mimosas and non-alcoholic beverages provided by Stewart’s to help wash down the delicious chili.

It wouldn’t be a CANO fundraiser without the arts. The Chili Bowl Jam Band will perform throughout the day and quilts by the Susquehanna Valley Quilters will be on display in the Wilber Mansion.

“There are many moving parts to this fundraiser that bridges the arts with the greater Oneonta community,” said CANO Executive Director Hope Von Stengel. “Our celebrity tasting judges are business owners and City Council members. From the musicians, bowl painters, quilters and volunteers, attendees will likely know someone who is part of the Chili Bowl.”

“While lots of hard work and months of planning goes into an event of this scale, ticket prices remain affordable,” Von Stengel continued. “Community members can experience music, a quilt exhibition and unlimited chili for only $20.00 per adults and $15.00 for students; children 12 and under attend for free.

“Since this is a fundraiser, we do appreciate additional donations from those who can give more, so we can keep the cost of attendance low for everyone. We are so grateful for the small businesses and the Future of Oneonta Foundation for their sponsorships, as well as the volunteers and chefs who come together to bring the gift of art and food to Oneonta,” Von Stengel said.

Tickets for CANO’s Chili Bowl Cook-Off & Fundraiser are available during the event at the Art Studio, behind the Wilber Mansion, at 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta.