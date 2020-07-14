High Speed Chase Ends In Collision With Cruiser

NEW LISBON – A high-speed chase involving an Oneonta man accused of burglarizing an Edmeston home ended when the suspect collided with an Otsego County Sheriff’s Department cruiser, according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public relations officer.

Jesse M. Souza, 30, Oneonta, was allegedly seen by State Police at Richfield Springs leaving the scene of a burglary on Coutny Route 20 in Edmeston. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Souza allegedly failed to comply, and lead troopers on a pursuit through several Otsego County roads and into Allen Road in the Town of New Lisbon.

“During the chase, he lost control of his vehicle and struck one of our cars on the passenger side,” said Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. “The deputy was trying to get out of his way.”

Souza then allegedly fled on foot into the woods. The deputy, identified as Jake Smith, got out of his vehicle, arrested the passenger, Alexis T. Bowers, 20, Norwich, and, with Troopers and Deputies, went into the woods, where Souza was located after a short search.

Souza and Bowers were transported by Laurens EMS to Bassett Hospital for treatment. Upon their release, Dembinska said, they will be charged with Burglary in the second degree.

Smith was also transported and held overnight for observation. “He’s a little sore,” said Devlin.

The investigation is on-going.