Holiday Angels

OTSEGO COUNTY–Thanks to Salvation Army volunteers Kimberly Clark (left) and Kyanne Clark—and to our generous readers, of course—today Iron String Press wrapped up the 103rd successful year of a tradition dating back to 1921, when Editor and Publisher Rowan D. Spraker Sr. created The Freeman’s Journal Christmas Fund as a way for neighbors to help others enjoy a happy holiday. These days, we work with The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, and this year our donors supported 21 children from 10 families with gifts of much-needed clothing, supplies (and toys!) for the holidays, as well as monetary donations to be used as needed. We could not be more appreciative, or prouder, of the folks who have put service above self to help those in need. Bless you all!

