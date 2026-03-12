Holocaust Scholar’s CCS April Presentation Open to the Public

By ANNA BRAVIN

COOPERSTOWN

On April 1, 2026, Holocaust educator and scholar Dr. Eileen M. Angelini will speak to Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School students and the community. The presentation was arranged in collaboration with the school’s Holocaust course, an elective class being offered to CCS high-school students and taught by Jennifer Pindar. Currently, 25 students are enrolled in the course, which focuses on the history and impact of the Holocaust.

Angelini is the upstate regional coordinator for 3GNY, a nonprofit organization founded by the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors. 3GNY’s mission is to educate communities on the harmful effects of intolerance and to offer a supportive group for Holocaust survivors’ descendants. Angelini helps expand opportunities for 3GNY volunteer speakers, creating presentation opportunities for schools throughout Upstate New York.

As a Holocaust scholar, Angelini has, with Barbara P. Barnett, created a documentary called “France Divided” to be shown during her presentation. Her main area of expertise and study is the German occupation of France during World War II. She uses the testimonies of Holocaust survivors, members of the French Resistance, hidden children, Righteous Gentiles, and historians to allow everyone immediate access to the Holocaust period of history. Angelini’s degree is in French studies; however, her passion surrounds the stories of Holocaust survivors, and she has promised to never let them be forgotten.

Angelini began studying the World War II period near the end of her PhD studies, when she noticed authors’ writing styles changed drastically from the time prior to World War II to the period after it. She was intrigued by the change and wanted to figure out why it occurred. This led her to interview numerous people who experienced the Holocaust and to conduct her own research on the topic. Angelini’s knowledge and expertise is spread throughout the U.S. as she presents the information she’s learned to young students across America. Angelini also has a background in Jewish-Catholic relations and documentary filmmaking, which has helped to support her career and increase access to historical resources.

One of Angelini’s most significant intentions is to make people realize knowledge of the Holocaust should not remain solely in the Jewish population; everyone should be aware of its impacts.

“It is an honor and a privilege for me to be invited to present to Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School students and to the Cooperstown community,” she noted. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to maintain my promise to all those individuals who have so generously shared their stories with me.”

Angelini will educate students throughout the day on April 1. Community members are invited to attend her session that evening from 6-7:30 p.m. in the library at the Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School.

Anna Bravin is a current senior at Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School and a student in the Holocaust course.