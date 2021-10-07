Hometown History 10-7-21

125 Years Ago

Home & Vicinity – The surroundings at the railroad shops have been given a cheerful appearance this summer by neat grass lawns, laid out under the direction of master-mechanic Howard. Until cold weather made their removal necessary, the lawns were studded with blooming plants, contributions in good part of the employees who took a lively interest in the effort to give a cheery look to the naturally somber appearance of the shops. Next year still more lawns are to be laid out.

Health officer O.W. Peck makes the following report for the month of September: Births 12, deaths 14, marriages 6. Five cases of diphtheria and 16 of typhoid fever have been reported as against 3 of diphtheria and 4 of typhoid fever in August. Four cases of diphtheria have proven fatal.

October 1886

110 Years Ago

Collector Woolheater of the electric light company sometimes goes a-fishing and a-boating on the company dam. A short time ago he was out on his canoe and was returning home fishless when there was a splash in the water near his boat and a plump pickerel landed squarely in the canoe. Mr. Woolheater, who is not above accepting such gifts of fate, ate the 12-inch fish the next morning and pronounced it good. Engineer Woolheater of the U. & D. railroad, who is the father of the involuntary fisherman above described, proved two days after that he was also possessed of “fisherman’s luck.” He was southbound for Kingston, and all the way down had trouble with his engine, apparently with the injector. At Kingston he looked the machinery over and all seemed right; but on his way back to Oneonta there was recurrence of the old conditions. Arriving home, he decided on a last look before turning the locomotive over for repairs; and, snug as a bug in a rug, he found an 18-inch eel in the water tank, which had practically cut off the water supply by getting its slimy body in front of the opening to the engine pipe.

October 1911

90 Years Ago

More than 600 couples attended the Oneonta police ball in the state armory Friday night. Music for the occasion was furnished by Jim McNeeley and his 12 Melodians. The affair was judged by many to have been one of the best ever held by the association. The armory was decorated with a profusion of Japanese lanterns, streamers, colored lights, bunting and American flags. Suspended in the rear of the hall was a large black velvet drop cloth bearing the name, “Oneonta Police Association.” Palms from the Wycoff Florist shop and furniture from the Phoenix Furniture Co. were tastily arranged about the dance floor. The piano used by McNeeley’s orchestra was from the George Shearer Piano Store.

October 1931

70 Years Ago

Judaism’s most solemn fast, Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, will be observed by the Oneonta Jewish community with the traditional rites. At sundown Tuesday, the traditional Kol Nidre prayer at the Jewish Community Center will open the observance, which will end at sundown Wednesday with a blast on the Shofar, the ram’s horn. In charge of the rite will be Rabbi Philip Sigal of the Jewish Theological Seminary of America. The service is one of forgiveness of sin, at the same time expressing optimism for the health, happiness and peace for the people of America and a hopeful future for the aspirations of the people of Israel.

October 1951

50 Years Ago

Hartwick College is one of seven U.S. colleges participating in an intensive three-year program exploring “Strategies for Change and Knowledge Utilization.” The study is coordinated by Dr. Arthur Chickering, academic vice-president of the newly organized home-study branch of the state university system — Empire State College. Dr. Howard Maxwell, vice president for institutional research at Hartwick said that while the college has not selected a final topic for study, it will probably deal with new modes of student evaluation. Each college selects an in-depth study to pursue. For example, Loretto Heights will do a study of 60 entering freshmen and changes noted. Hartwick’s program of modes of evaluation, if selected, will include a study not only of how to evaluate students, but also a study of campus curricula and the college’s purpose.

October 1971