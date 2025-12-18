Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bound Volumes, Hometown History

December 18, 2025

135 YEARS AGO

Local News – Seldom, if ever, has the sanitary condition of Oneonta been more satisfactory than at present. Seldom too, has health been so good. There is said to be not a single case of typhoid or other contagious or infectious fever, or of diphtheria now in the town, while during the whole year the number of such cases has been small. But for the grippe (influenza) of last winter, with its accompanying maladies, Oneonta would show a wonderfully clean bill of health for 1890.
The annual Conductors’ Ball will be held this Thursday evening at the Goodyear House, Colliers. An extra train, leaving Oneonta at 8:30, will carry guests to Colliers. Music will be furnished by Belm’s orchestra. There will doubtless be a pleasant time and a large attendance.
The Brotherhood of Trainmen has engaged the Metropolitan Theatre and orchestra for New Years’ eve and will give their grand annual ball. A very pleasant hop is anticipated.
A wagon loaded with household goods was overturned Monday on Mechanic Street, the icy road proving too much for it. Dishes, clocks, etc. mingled in dire confusion.

December 1890

90 YEARS AGO

December 1935

30 YEARS AGO

A handshake and a smile may be all it takes to bring the joy of Christmas to another person. Participants in the Oneonta Community Holiday Project visit area nursing homes each year to spend time with residents who have no relatives, or whose families may not be able to visit on Christmas Day. “Any willing person with musical talent, singing ability, or just a friendly nature can do this,” said Richard Brown who has been a visitor at The Meadows near Cooperstown for nine years. “The senior citizens enjoy the visit.” Brown brings his family along, including his three children ages 16, 13 and 11. “Children can find it overwhelming,” Brown said. “Unless children are close to their own grandparents they are seeing older adults for the first time.”

December 1995

20 YEARS AGO

Work is being done near Damaschke Field to remove toxic waste left from a manufactured gas plant that operated next to the ballpark from 1880 to the early 1950s. New York State Electric & Gas Corp., the last owner of the site, agreed to clean it up. As part of the agreement, NYSEG says it will pay half of a $29,900 fee for Clough Harbour Associates to draft a post-remediation facility plan for Neahwa Park, which includes the city-owned ballpark.

December 2005

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Bound Volumes: December 18, 2025

160 YEARS AGO: New York Freedman’s Relief Association—A few ladies in Cooperstown have done something through this organization for the relief of suffering in the South. One barrel containing 75 substantial new garments for women’s wear, and one barrel of second-hand clothing and shoes, have been forwarded. This has required an outlay of only $30. A collection on Thanksgiving Day, taken at the united service in the Presbyterian Church, produced $65, for which, double the amount in material for garments will be secured from the Association in New York. Ladies willing to make up this material can be furnished with it on and after Monday next, the 18th inst. at the residence of Mrs. C.K. McHarg, where any second-hand clothing, blankets, bedding, &c., may be sent. These articles are earnestly solicited from those having them to spare. Contributions in money will also be forwarded, or used as directed. Mrs. C.K. McHarg, Associate Member for Otsego County. December 15, 1865…
December 18, 2025

Time Out Otsego: 12-18-25

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. Welcome Winter Potluck. An afternoon of food, games, music and fellowship. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235954081223652&set=gm.2933301393545460&idorvanity=1197122360496714…
December 17, 2025

In Memoriam: Herbert James Kozak

Herbert James Kozak (Jim), 83, of Cooperstown, New York, passed away at Bassett Medical Center on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Jim was born March 25, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Herbert James and Therese Marie (Fischer) Kozak. After high school, Jim attended art school and worked in the hotel business. He worked his way up the ladder at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, Illinois and later went on to be catering manager at Sawmill Creek Resort in Sandusky, Ohio and finally became the director of conference services at The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown, New York, where he worked until retirement.…
December 15, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE