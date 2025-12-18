Bound Volumes, Hometown History

December 18, 2025

135 YEARS AGO

Local News – Seldom, if ever, has the sanitary condition of Oneonta been more satisfactory than at present. Seldom too, has health been so good. There is said to be not a single case of typhoid or other contagious or infectious fever, or of diphtheria now in the town, while during the whole year the number of such cases has been small. But for the grippe (influenza) of last winter, with its accompanying maladies, Oneonta would show a wonderfully clean bill of health for 1890.

The annual Conductors’ Ball will be held this Thursday evening at the Goodyear House, Colliers. An extra train, leaving Oneonta at 8:30, will carry guests to Colliers. Music will be furnished by Belm’s orchestra. There will doubtless be a pleasant time and a large attendance.

The Brotherhood of Trainmen has engaged the Metropolitan Theatre and orchestra for New Years’ eve and will give their grand annual ball. A very pleasant hop is anticipated.

A wagon loaded with household goods was overturned Monday on Mechanic Street, the icy road proving too much for it. Dishes, clocks, etc. mingled in dire confusion.

December 1890

90 YEARS AGO

December 1935

30 YEARS AGO

A handshake and a smile may be all it takes to bring the joy of Christmas to another person. Participants in the Oneonta Community Holiday Project visit area nursing homes each year to spend time with residents who have no relatives, or whose families may not be able to visit on Christmas Day. “Any willing person with musical talent, singing ability, or just a friendly nature can do this,” said Richard Brown who has been a visitor at The Meadows near Cooperstown for nine years. “The senior citizens enjoy the visit.” Brown brings his family along, including his three children ages 16, 13 and 11. “Children can find it overwhelming,” Brown said. “Unless children are close to their own grandparents they are seeing older adults for the first time.”

December 1995

20 YEARS AGO

Work is being done near Damaschke Field to remove toxic waste left from a manufactured gas plant that operated next to the ballpark from 1880 to the early 1950s. New York State Electric & Gas Corp., the last owner of the site, agreed to clean it up. As part of the agreement, NYSEG says it will pay half of a $29,900 fee for Clough Harbour Associates to draft a post-remediation facility plan for Neahwa Park, which includes the city-owned ballpark.

December 2005