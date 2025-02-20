How Big Is This, Really? by Josh Rawitch

‘Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity’

Across our nation, the mere mention of “Cooperstown” conjures visions of Americana and our National Pastime. Those of us who live here like to remind everyone else that there is so much more to this town than the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, but to many, the two are synonymous. Whether you have lived in Otsego County for 50 years or 50 days, you have seen how intertwined this special village and our unique institution have become since 1939, and it is never more evident than during our annual Hall of Fame Weekend.

In late July, tens of thousands of baseball fans descend upon our village to celebrate the latest inductees, but this summer will be different. The Class of 2025—Dick Allen, Dave Parker, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner—represent 18 different Major League teams, including numerous cities within driving distance of Central New York. Their fans will surely flock to Cooperstown to honor these legendary men.

Yet the election of Ichiro is likely to bring an entirely new tourist demographic to Otsego County. As the first Japanese player to be honored with a plaque in our hallowed gallery, the chance to showcase our area to a new international audience is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. The hospitality we show this summer will resonate like never before. Cooperstown will make memories that will be cherished on the other side of the world.

Ichiro himself knows all about Cooperstown. He cares so deeply about baseball history that last month’s visit to the Hall of Fame was his eighth. On the night he was elected, he was asked why this place so far from his hometown in Toyoyama, Japan matters to him. His answer spoke volumes.

“In this day and age, there’s so much stress, especially in the world we live in today,” he said. “But, wow. There’s a town just for baseball and you can go there, and you can just feel that peace.”

The talented staff at our museum has been planning for an influx of tourism for the last two years, with the goal of extending that glow well beyond 2025. Many members of our team have been learning Japanese customs and phrases to make sure that we are as welcoming as possible. We understand that many local community members are doing the same.

Over Hall of Fame Weekend, from July 25-28, we will formally open a groundbreaking new exhibit titled “Yakyu | Baseball: The Transpacific Exchange of the Game,” which explores the sport that has become beloved by both nations over the last 150 years. Located in the 1,800-square-foot Guggenheim Gallery, the interactive exhibit will appeal to domestic and international audiences by exploring the wide-ranging exchange of baseball between the U.S. and Japan, from styles of play and fan experiences to equipment, a shared culture of the game and more.

And this is not our only exhibit opening this summer.

Over Memorial Day weekend, we will unveil “Getting the Nod,” an up-close look at the extensive collection of bobblehead dolls from former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, who donated more than 900 of these popular figurines, which have become a phenomenon among baseball fans, to our collection. This exhibit will undoubtedly become a highlight for visitors of all ages, as will our new Hall of Fame Film Series, which will take place that weekend, with numerous Hall of Famers and other baseball personalities expected to participate in a weekend of exciting events.

The Hall of Fame brings more than $150 million into Otsego County each year, and every visit benefits the businesses around us. Just 10 cents of every dollar comes to our nonprofit organization, with the rest being spent at the local hotels, restaurants, shops on Main Street and other important institutions that make up our amazing community.

We invite our entire community to join us at any of these wonderful events and we wish each of you a peaceful and prosperous year ahead—a year of sharing Cooperstown, and what makes baseball so special, with audiences from around the world.

Josh Rawitch is president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.