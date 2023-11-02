HUD Funds To Combat Area Homelessness

OFO Receives $716,456.00

By TED MEBUST

ONEONTA

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $1,162,978.00 commitment to two area homeless housing and services organizations, Opportunities for Otsego in Otsego County and Catholic Charities of Chenango County, on Thursday, February 2. OFO received $716,456.00 while the CCCC received $446,522.00.

Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD regional administrator Region II, New York and New Jersey, presented the grants to organizational representatives Dan Maskin, chief executive officer of OFO, and Robin Cotter, CCCC executive director, in conjunction with William Rivera, OFO crisis intervention director and president of Southern Tier Homeless Coalition.

Additionally, the New York Balance of State Continuum of Care received $879,621.00 as part of HUD’s near $315 million award total, benefiting 46 communities across the country.

“I welcome and greatly embrace the assistance of HUD,” said Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek in his opening the remarks as he introduced Ampry-Samuel.

The regional administrator thanked all local organizations involved in bringing attention to the area’s need for assistance.

“You are all great partners and HUD would not be able to fulfill its mission without you,” said Ampry-Samuel, acknowledging the mayors and community leaders who advocated for help from HUD and eventually secured the aid.

She described how growing up in public housing and working as a case manager immediately after college, helping mentally ill, homeless residents in New York City, made her aware of the need for housing assistance in New York State.

Her experiences, she said, have helped her understand the efficacy of providing support services and housing to address homelessness.

“This formula will give people the care and guidance they need to succeed… we’re hoping this will solve the problem in a humane way,” said Ampry-Samuel. “I want you to know we heard you and that HUD is committed to your organizations.”

“This is an unprecedented opportunity,” said Rivera, who reiterated that access to housing is a basic human right in what has become a “housing crisis” in our area. “What has worked in the past won’t work anymore… I’m committed to making sure our community has equitable access to funding resources.”

Maskin noted the benefits of having resources of this size to help stimulate local economies, while Cotter thanked HUD for “recognizing the difference between rural and urban in terms of housing insecurity.”

“We’ve been working very hard in Norwich,” said Mayor Brian Doliver, who was visibly moved by the news. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but this is a good start.”

“We understand partnerships with organizations on the ground are important,” said Caitlin Gilligan Daly, district director for New York’s 19th Congressional District Representative Marc Molinaro. “Our office is a resource and we want you all to use it.”