Hunters Warned To Watch for Signs of CWD

HERKIMER COUNTY—Last week, New York State confirmed a case of chronic wasting disease in a captive red deer in Herkimer County. At this time, there is no indication that the infection has spread to wild deer. CWD is an infectious, degenerative disease with a lengthy incubation period, meaning that animals may look healthy until the end stages. The threat to public health is low, but people should take care to avoid meat from animals that appear unhealthy. Anyone who observes a sick or dying deer, including roadkill, in the towns of Columbia, German Flatts, Warren, Litchfield, Winfield or Richfield should report it immediately at cwd.response@dec.ny.gov or (315) 785-2263. Hunters can greatly assist disease surveillance efforts by voluntarily submitting deer heads harvested from these towns to drop boxes. Outside of these areas, hunters who wish to have their deer tested may submit a sample to the Cornell University Wildlife Health Lab, cwhl.vet.cornell.edu/hunter-cwd-testing.