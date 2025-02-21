Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Steven M. Carlson Sr.
1951-2025

STEVEN M. CARLSON SR.
(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Steven M. Carlson Sr., 74, went to be with his Lord on February 15, 2025. He was at Cooperstown Center. 

He was born February 2, 1951 in Brooklyn, the son of Francis “Frank” and Frances (Zumpano) Carlson. 

He attended Brooklyn High School and received a bachelor of science degree from Brooklyn College. Later in life, he obtained his master’s in epidemiology from SUNY Albany. His early job was with the New York City Health Department in the lead paint prevention program. Later, he transferred to the New York State Department of Health at New York State Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities.

In 1985, he and his family moved to the Oneonta area, where he started working at the New York State Health Department in the Oneonta District Office and eventually moved up to senior sanitarian. He was also a food service manager in Greene County. He loved traveling the countryside, enjoying nature and the scenery in upstate New York, and getting to know the many people he met visiting the day camps, the restaurants, and facilities while working. He held a certificate with the State of Massachusetts as a health officer. 

He is survived by his wife, Jane (Connolly) Carlson; sons Christopher Carlson of Germantown, Maryland, Steve Carlson Jr. of Riverhead, and Matthew Carlson of Oneonta; grandchildren Thomas and Rosalie Carlson; and his many cousins of the Zumpano families in New York City. 

Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 23 from 4-5 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 5 p.m. at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta. 

The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta.

The interment will be held at a later day at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Mary’s Food Pantry. 

Online condolences may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com.

