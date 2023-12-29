Advertisement. Advertise with us

HVAC Incentives To Be Discussed

HARTWICK—Residents of the Town of Hartwick are invited to an informational session by the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District at 103 Town Road at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9. MVEDD will discuss the ways residents can take advantage of state incentives to upgrade or replace their heating and cooling systems. There are income-based programs that may allow residents to receive $1,000.00 to $20,000.00 in HVAC and energy efficiency upgrades. Electric heat pumps are 1.5 to 5 times more efficient than fossil fuel-sourced heating and cooling systems, are quieter to operate, provide dehumidification, and greatly reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. For more information or to sign up, contact info@mvedd.org or (315) 866-4671. The event is co-hosted by the Hartwick Climate Smart Communities Task Force.

