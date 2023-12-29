HVAC Incentives To Be Discussed

HARTWICK—Residents of the Town of Hartwick are invited to an informational session by the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District at 103 Town Road at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9. MVEDD will discuss the ways residents can take advantage of state incentives to upgrade or replace their heating and cooling systems. There are income-based programs that may allow residents to receive $1,000.00 to $20,000.00 in HVAC and energy efficiency upgrades. Electric heat pumps are 1.5 to 5 times more efficient than fossil fuel-sourced heating and cooling systems, are quieter to operate, provide dehumidification, and greatly reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. For more information or to sign up, contact info@mvedd.org or (315) 866-4671. The event is co-hosted by the Hartwick Climate Smart Communities Task Force.