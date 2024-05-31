Advertisement. Advertise with us

Hyde Hall’s event season kicks off with a contra dance on June 7, hosted by the Otsego Dance Society. (Photo provided)

Hyde Hall Reopens for the 2024 Season

COOPERSTOWN—Hyde Hall reopened its doors to visitors on May 25. This season, visitors can anticipate ongoing restoration efforts, guided tours of the mansion, and expanded programs and events highlighting the area’s rich history.

Tours run every hour from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. throughout the summer season.

“We are excited to offer tour options that explore diverse histories, provide unique tasting experiences, and grant exclusive access to often unseen areas within the mansion and its fascinating collection,” said Hyde Hall Programs Manager John Aborn.

Hyde Hall will host the Otsego Dance Society for a contra dance featuring Garry Aney as the dance caller and music by Bog Hollow on June 7 from 7:30-10 p.m. All experience levels are welcome; beginners can receive brief instructions at 7:15 p.m. before the dance.

Later in the season, guests can enjoy a poetry open mic night, “Get Lit!,” a historic lighting and cocktails tour for ages 21 and over; music, wine, and cheese pairing at “That Aged Well!” for ages 21 and over; “Tea with Eleanor Roosevelt,” contemplate mortality at “Death and Dinner,” an evening exploring the history of funerals with a harvest dinner; and experience chills at “Hyde & Shriek!” Ghost Tours.

New holiday tours, including “Hyde Hall’s Victorian Candlelight Christmas,” have been added to the season’s roster. Visit Hyde Hall’s website for a full list of events and programs.

Hyde Hall Executive Director Jonathan Maney said, “This year, we’re excited to offer twice as many events and activities as last year. Please check our schedule for new and fun experiences at Hyde Hall.”

According to Hyde Hall officials, the winter was pivotal in advancing significant restoration initiatives, broadening the museum’s offerings, and developing programs that deepen historical engagement with the area’s history.

“Hyde Hall eagerly looks forward to welcoming the public back to its stately residence at the north end of Otsego Lake,” Aborn added.

For further details, visit HydeHall.org.

