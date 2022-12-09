HYMAS: Main St. Cameras a ‘Slippery Slope’

Letter from George Hymas

The Village of Cooperstown is currently exploring the installation of strategically placed surveillance cameras in the village.

The collection of data from the cameras can be viewed by the government and other local authorities and can be used to maximize surveillance of local citizens. Racial profiling, collection of vehicle registrations and the gathering of citizens for legal demonstrations or enjoyment are a few of the concerns that come to mind.

The possible addition of facial recognition software or other data collection and surveillance risk violating privacy laws. Let’s not go down the slippery slope of the village becoming a “Big Brother” to its citizens or visitors.

George W. Hymas

Pierstown