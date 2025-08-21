Otsego Lake Association President Jim Howarth addresses attendees at the organization’s annual gathering, held earlier this month at the Otsego Sailing Club. (Photo by K. Wayne Bunn)

‘Ice, Ice Destroyers, Ice Out’: OLA Gathering Educates, Celebrates

By MARIA GRISWOLD

COOPERSTOWN

Bright and early on Saturday, August 9, the Otsego Lake Association’s annual gathering commenced at 8:30 a.m. at the Otsego Sailing Club. Throughout the first half hour of the meeting there were a few orders of business, including the collection of registration and membership fees, a silent auction, and a rolling slideshow of lake photography. The silent auction consisted of different artworks, baskets and pies.

As the clock struck 9, a large group gathered under the pavilion to listen to OLA President Jim Howarth’s opening remarks. Howarth began the meeting by thanking attendees for coming and recognizing all of the contributing organizations that partnered with OLA on projects involving Otsego Lake. Those organizations include the “Watershed Supervisory Committee, the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station, the Otsego County Conservation Association, the Lake and Valley Garden Club, and the Community Foundation of Otsego County’s Watershed Sustainability Fund,” Howarth noted.

The next order of business was the treasurer’s report. OLA Treasurer Betty VanHeusen provided a membership and financial report to the group. A motion was made to accept the treasurer’s report, which passed.

Secretary Wayne Bunn then took the stage to present the OLA “Lake Citizen of the Year Award” to Al Keck.

In Howarth’s words, “Keck served as the inspector of septic systems in the Otsego Lake watershed for decades and oversaw the inspection of 374 septic systems. Before Keck’s work, there was little compliance.”

Immediately following this, the winners of OLA’s “Reflections” lake photo contest were announced. Association board members Betty VanHeusen and Mickie Richtsmeier and committee volunteer Susan O’Handley gathered to present the winners. With categories in “Youth,” “Amateur” and “Professional” photos of the lake, the contest received a large number of submissions, officials said. Winning top honors in the three categories were Willa MacLeish, Michael Reynolds and Jonathan Svahn, and Bill Miller, respectively.

Two guest lecturers were featured, both from SUNY Oneonta’s Graduate Program. Dr. Cindy Falk and Professor Will Walker shared data regarding the history of ice formation on Otsego Lake.

Dr. Kiyoko Yokota, associate professor of biology at SUNY Oneonta, provided an update which included a report on the effects on the lake given the recent lessening in ice formation. Lt. Col. Paul Lord, a dive master and researcher also from SUNY Oneonta’s biology department, spoke on hazard buoys and issues with “ice eaters” or “bubblers,” on the lake, which prevent ice formation.

Lord then introduced a group of SUNY BFS students who reported on scientific research performed over the summer.

OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant also presented at the meeting, sharing details on a project called Adopt a Shoreline, in partnership with OLA, OCCA, WSC and the BFS. This program allows constituents to get involved with monitoring the health and wellness of Otsego Lake.

Following the presentations, there was a brief question and answer period.

“While issues and challenges remain, the lake community showed its sincere interest and is ready to help preserve the future of our lake,” Howarth concluded.

For more information, visit https://otsegolakeassociation.org/.