Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › If You Can, Get Outdoors If You Can, Get Outdoors 11/08/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People If You Can, Get Outdoors If you could, you got outdoors today, as temperatures rose to 70-plus degrees across Otsego County. You may have notice Charlie Brooks, flag flying as he led up team of motorcyclists up Route 28 and into Cooperstown during the noon hour. Passing the Baseball Hall of Fame, Charlie, from Northampton, on Great Sacandaga Lake in the Adirondacks, was accompanied wife Thora Blackwood and the Townsends, friends of the couple from New Hartford. The good news is the weather will continue fine Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 70 range. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)