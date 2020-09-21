In Cooperstown, Bells Toll For COVID’s 200K Victims

MARK PASSED SUNDAY EVENING

A few minutes ago, volunteers finished a noontime tolling of the bell on Cooperstown’s First Presbyterian Church 200 times, symbolizing the 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, a mark passed Sunday evening. “This loss has been heartbreaking for the families affected and, indeed, it is a loss shared by all of us,” said Richard Blabey, above, the member of the congregation who organized the commemoration. Behind him is his wife, Anne, and Tom Heitz, Fly Creek, who pulled the first 20 tolls, followed by nine other volunteers including, inset right, Cooperstown Police Chief Frank Cavilieri. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)