By: Libby Cudmore  08/08/2020  3:42 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsIn Fairyland, A Memorial Arises For Alice

In Fairyland, A Memorial Arises For Alice

 08/08/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

In Fairyland,

A Tribute Arises

In Oneonta’s Fairyland, a memorial to Alice Siegfried has been erected, with Fairyland residents gathering to proclaim dedication to many of the social justice causes she supported, including Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ equality. Siegfried, who died July 18 at age 88, was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Society, the Oneonta NAACP and other civil rights organizations. (Ian Austin/AllOSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code