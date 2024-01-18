(Photo provided)

In Fond Memory of Bruce Andrews

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Concert Series recently made donations to two area food banks in memory of Bruce Andrews, a long-time supporter of the organization. Officials donated the entire $2,600.00 raised from tickets sales to the “Caravan of Love Concert” held November 27 in memory of Andrews. The funds were divided equally between the Cooperstown Food Pantry and the Schuyler Lake Food Cupboard. Cooperstown Concert Series is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization currently celebrating its 54th season. The organization has a long history of serving the local area not only through its presentation of performing arts but also by giving back to the community through monetary donations and good-will donations alike. More information can be found at cooperstownconcertseries.org. Above, Cooperstown Concert Series Board President Arthur Weinstock presents a check for $1,300.00 to Will Kleffner, executive director of the Cooperstown Food Pantry.