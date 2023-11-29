‘Caravan of Love’ Memorial Concert To Feature Singer-Songwriter Duo

RON KRISTY AND TERRY BURNS

(Photo courtesy of Cooperstown Concert Series)

FLY CREEK—This Saturday, December 2, the Cooperstown Concert Series will host singer-songwriter duo Burns and Kristy as they perform the “Caravan of Love Concert” in memory of Bruce Andrews. Andrews, a beloved community member and live music supporter, passed away in October of last year.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church, with a special pre-show gathering at 6:15 p.m. featuring music by local group Fast Friends. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at intermission.

Bruce Andrews was born in Cooperstown and was a coach, teacher and small businessman in the area throughout his entire life. Bruce was also a lover of music. He and his wife, Sue, hosted scores of house concerts over the years in their home in Schuyler Lake. Bruce was also a very generous friend of the Cooperstown Concert Series, often helping financially in supporting many performers on its stage.

Andrews was an avid fan of the duo Burns and Kristy, often hosting them at his house concerts and supporting the pair in other local venues. Terry Burns and Ron Kristy met after many years as independent musicians and singer/songwriters in Nashville, Tennessee, and married in 2004. Though they often perform as a guitar and vocal duo, for this special show Rich DePaolo will join them. Described as “indie folky pop with a spiritual, whimsical attitude,” their music is fresh, contemporary, moving, melodic and fun.

Tickets for the concert—$20.00 for adults, $10.00 for students with college ID, $10.00 for youth ages 6-18, and free for children under 6—are available online and at the door. All profits from the concert will be donated to charity. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/caravan-of-love-concert/