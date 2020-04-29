Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › In Hard Times, Singhs Help Their Customers In Hard Times, Singhs Help Their Customers 04/29/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People SIKH TRADITION LIVES IN U.S. In Hard Times, Singhs Help Their Customers Schuyler Lake Gasway owner Jarnail “Tony” Singh, his wife Gurmail Kaur and store manager Derrick Thones stand by a shoulder-high stack of bread trays and half-gallons of milk they’ve been giving to customers and community members in recent days, to help people out in hard times. Tony and his brother, Itwar “John” Singh Aujla, have been doing the same in Ilion, where they own a second quick-stop. The other day, Thones said, John and Tony went door-to-door delivering bread and milk in both communities. In a telephone interview, Sonny Singh, who was raised in Schuyler Lake, went off to college and now lives in California, said giving to the needy – and general charitability – is a Sikh tradition that the family brought to their new country. For instance, Jarnail said once a week during the summers, they cook up an Indian meal, offering the food to visitors who stop at their store for gasoline and supplies. “We’re a small business,” said Sonny. “We depend on the community, and appreciate their support.” Thone said the brothers bought at least 250 loaves of bread and 250 half-gallons. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)