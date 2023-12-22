Advertisement. Advertise with us

In Memoriam

Albert Hughes
1932-2023

ALBERT HUGHES
(Photo Provided)

ONEONTA—Albert J. Hughes, 91, passed away at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown on December 18, 2023.

He was born August 6, 1932 in the Town of Butternuts, the son of Adelbert M. and Elizabeth (Whitney) Hughes.

He married Cegret Turnbull in 1960.

Albert was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War. 

He was a chef at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, retiring in 1994, then was a self-employed carpenter for 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Cegret Hughes; children Joyce (Dave) Schoemaker, Barb (Dave) MacIntyre, Albert (Janet) Hughes; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Linda Louden; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Art Hughes, Jean Laterra, his twin, Delbert Hughes, Charles Hughes, Phyllis Strobeck, Betty Card, and Bobby Hughes.

The family will have a small memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 30 at the Emmons Methodist Church, 5702 State Highway 7, Oneonta, NY; for family and church members only.  The Rev. Al Bullard will be officiating. 

Donations may be made to the Emmons Methodist Church, 5702 State Highway 7, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street 

