In Memoriam

Alessandra Palumbo

1924-2025

ALESSANDRA PALUMBO

COOPERSTOWN—Alessandra Palumbo, 100, of Mamaroneck and Rye, passed away on January 4, 2025 at The Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home in Cooperstown, where she moved in 2019 to be closer to her daughter, Deanna, who was with her as she passed.



Born February 16, 1924 to Frank & Rosa Giaramita, Aless was one of six children. She married Bernard Palumbo on June 6, 1948, and together they raised six children.

Aless is survived by her children: Victoria Sterling, Laurence, Deanna (Michael Levenstein), Rosary Murphy (Sean), Sandra Lubliner (John), 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a sister, Maria D’Angelo, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband and her son, Bernard Joseph Jr.

Burial will be in Westchester County.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home in Cooperstown or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Funeral services are through Connell, Dow and Deysenroth in Cooperstown.