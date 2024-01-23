In Memoriam

Amanda Mary Swatling (Onyan)

1979-2024

AMANDA MARY SWATLING (ONYAN)

(Photo Provided)

COOPERSTOWN—It is with great sadness that we had to say goodbye to our loving daughter, sister, niece and friend.

Amanda is survived by her mother, Deborah, step-mother Wendy Fink-Onyan, and siblings Joshua (Charysse), Michael (Carrie), Rachael (Martin), Kala (John), Nicole (Corey), Colin, Tristin, and Bryden (Taylor). She was predeceased by her two dads, Terry Onyan and Michael Swatling; grandmothers Elizabeth Swatling, Joan Hopkins (Welch), and Norma Onyan; and grandfathers Roy Swatling and Robert Burns. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Amanda was a free spirit. She loved all things animals and her family. Always one to worry about everyone else, all the while putting herself on the back burner. A beautiful soul who is gone too soon.

“But if you could…do you think you would trade in all the pain and suffering? Ah, but then you’d miss the beauty of the light upon this earth. Calling all angels, calling all angels, walk me through this one, don’t leave me alone.”

At her request, it will be a small gathering of family and close friends in her honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or cards, if you feel so inclined, please donate to the ASPCA in her name.